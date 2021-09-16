Parenting the Teenage Driver

Sponsored by ALL IN MOUNTAIN BROOK. Motor vehicle crashes and suicide currently are the top causes of the deaths of teenagers. Crashes are the chief cause of disabling injuries among youth. Crashes for which a young driver is responsible can cause grief, criminal charges, and civil litigation. Parents CAN apply parenting practices to greatly reduce the risks of these awful outcomes. Come hear Dr. Dale Wisely, in his 20th year providing this talk, and get motivated and equipped as parents to deal with this perilous time in the lives of our youth.