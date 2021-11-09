Parkinson's Association of Alabama Symposium

Parkinson's Association of Alabama is hosting a virtual symposium from 9-11:30 am to discuss research, resources, updates and more about PD from the past year. In addition, medical professionals and individuals with PD will share their expert opinions and experiences. This is a great opportunity for the community to become educated about what goes into fighting PD.

Register:

https://www.parkinsonalabama.com/event-details/paa-virtual-symposium