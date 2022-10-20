PreSchool Partners is pleased to host our third annual Partners & Promises event, a celebration of the partnership between our incredible teachers, our dedicated parents, and our generous donors. This collaboration ensures we can provide the highest quality and affordable early education to families that need it most. We hope you will join us not only for a fun evening with friends but an opportunity to invest in a child's future. The evening will include dinner, drinks, a virtual silent auction, and an in-person live auction. All proceeds from the event will support our Children's and Parent Programs to ensure we can continue providing life-changing education to our children and their families.