Party on the Lawn

to

Back Forty Beer Company 3201 1st Avenue N, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Join us at our 2nd Annual Party on the Lawn benefiting PreSchool Partners and enjoy an afternoon of fun and fundraising for a great cause! Get ready for live music by Pool Hall Special, delicious food, and special kids activities. Your support will help provide quality early childhood education and parental support to families in need. Let's come together to make a difference and create brighter futures for our youngest learners!

Get tickets at https://onecau.se/lawnparty

Host Families:

Allie and Bo Farlow

Kiri and Robert Mixon

Katherine and Charlie Norton

Kate and Mike Roy

Lauren and Trevor Starnes

Party on the Lawn benefiting PreSchool Partners is presented by Protective.

Info

Back Forty Beer Company 3201 1st Avenue N, Birmingham, Alabama 35222
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
205-951-5151
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Party on the Lawn - 2024-04-28 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Party on the Lawn - 2024-04-28 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Party on the Lawn - 2024-04-28 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Party on the Lawn - 2024-04-28 15:00:00 ical