Party on the Lawn
to
Back Forty Beer Company 3201 1st Avenue N, Birmingham, Alabama 35222
Join us at our 2nd Annual Party on the Lawn benefiting PreSchool Partners and enjoy an afternoon of fun and fundraising for a great cause! Get ready for live music by Pool Hall Special, delicious food, and special kids activities. Your support will help provide quality early childhood education and parental support to families in need. Let's come together to make a difference and create brighter futures for our youngest learners!
Get tickets at https://onecau.se/lawnparty
Host Families:
Allie and Bo Farlow
Kiri and Robert Mixon
Katherine and Charlie Norton
Kate and Mike Roy
Lauren and Trevor Starnes
Party on the Lawn benefiting PreSchool Partners is presented by Protective.