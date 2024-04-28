Join us at our 2nd Annual Party on the Lawn benefiting PreSchool Partners and enjoy an afternoon of fun and fundraising for a great cause! Get ready for live music by Pool Hall Special, delicious food, and special kids activities. Your support will help provide quality early childhood education and parental support to families in need. Let's come together to make a difference and create brighter futures for our youngest learners!

Get tickets at https://onecau.se/lawnparty

Host Families:

Allie and Bo Farlow

Kiri and Robert Mixon

Katherine and Charlie Norton

Kate and Mike Roy

Lauren and Trevor Starnes

Party on the Lawn benefiting PreSchool Partners is presented by Protective.