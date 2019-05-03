Join us Friday, May 3rd for our Party on the Porch. Enjoy free beer and live music! All we ask is that you give a donation to our beneficiary, Alabama State Parks. Food provided by the ICantina Truck and Steel City Pops. We will also have corn hole and our friends at High Point Climbing will have a setup!
Party on the Porch
Alabama Outdoors 3054 3054 INDEPENDENCE DR, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35209
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
