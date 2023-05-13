Paws in the Garden Art Market and Live Music

Save the date, Saturday May 13th, for Paws in the Garden an art market and live music event at the beautiful Elysian Gardens Birmingham. Your $5 ticket gives you all day access to the Gardens, one complimentary drink coupon, and access to live music by the Fuzzy Puppies. All proceeds benefit The Animal League of Birmingham, so have some fun while raising money for Alabama animals in need!

The Art Market is open from noon to 6 pm and is the perfect place to find locally-made artwork, jewelry, and pottery for Mother’s Day. Music during the day, provided by DJ Gil and adoptable pups from Dixie Girl Dog Rescue and Love Hope & Paws Dog Rescue will be on-site!

The Fuzzy Puppies take the stage from 8-11 pm and cover multiple genres- Rock, Pop, Soul, Funk, Blues, Country, Southern Roc, Alternative Rock, and Classics Rock. Covers include George Michaels, the Foo Fighters, the Go-Go’s, Prince… don’t miss the show!

Elysian Gardens, 101 40th St S, Birmingham, AL 35222