Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Salutes Veterans with Free Pork Chop Entrée

Whether you celebrate on Veterans Day Eve or Veterans Day, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille salutes each United States veteran with one complimentary pork chop*. In honor of Veterans Day, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is offering one complimentary pork chop dinner to U.S. veterans and active military on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 from 4 to 10 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As a token of appreciation for U.S. active and former military, Perry’s will proudly honor each U.S. veteran who dines in at Perry’s for dinner Thursday, Nov. 10 or for lunch on Friday, Nov. 11 with one complimentary lunch or dinner pork chop when accompanied by a guest purchasing one dinner or lunch entrée. The dinner features the legendary, seven-finger-high, slow-roasted, caramelized pork chop as the entrée, served with homemade applesauce. The lunch feature features the lunch-cut pork chop served with whipped potatoes and homemade applesauce.

*Reservations and a military I.D. are required to receive this special offer. Reservations must be made by calling 205-968-1597 or online at www.PerrysSteakhouse.com. Each U.S. active or former military patron must be accompanied by one paying guest that orders one lunch or dinner entrée. Perry’s Senior Menu does not qualify as a dinner entrée for this offer. The complimentary meal is only available to U.S. active and former military who dine in at Perry’s. Tax and gratuity are not included. This offer is only good for Veterans Day Eve Dinner, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 from 4 to 10 p.m., or Veterans Day Lunch, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Perry’s is located at 4 Perimeter Park S.

