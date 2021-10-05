Where Physical Therapy and Yoga Meet

Join us for a gentle, beginner-friendly yoga class led by Angela Barnhart, RYT 200. At the end of the class, physical therapist, Melanie Cosio, PT, DPT, CF-L2 Physical Therapist & Performance Specialist with Birmingham Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine, will be in house to discuss the benefits of PT and yoga together. This class is open to all and we highly encourage those looking for a program to help develop balance, strength, and flexibility to join! Space is limited. Please preregister.