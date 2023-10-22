Pink Up The Pace 5K & Fun Run

Go the extra mile to support local, life-saving breast cancer research at Pink Up The Pace on Sunday, October 22 from 1 - 5 p.m. in Mountain Brook!

Presented by Benton Nissan and ABC 33/40, Pink Up The Pace includes a 5K and 1-mile Dolly Dash fun run. Runners and walkers are welcome in both races. Stick around after the race for refreshments and field activities, including face painting and an inflatable obstacle course and moon bounce. It’s a day of fun and competition for the whole fa.m.ily. Event proceeds benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama More details and registration at bcrfa.org/events/putp.