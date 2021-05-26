Plants for the Shoulder: Bridging Spring and Summer

Who doesn't want flowering plants in their garden year-round? Though winter provides the greatest challenge, there are desirable native plants that are excellent choices for the remainder of the year, even in-between seasons. One such period comes after the glorious burst of spring wildflowers wanes and just before the heat of summer brings forth a riot of color.

Some refer to this time of year as "the shoulder period." Numerous species take center stage during this time, creating the perfect opportunity to look closer at foliage, texture, color, and scale. This class will offer an overview of native plants' value and then focus on select species for this particular season. It will be followed by a walk into the Gardens to learn about many "shoulder" species. Learn more and register at https://bbgardens.org/plants-for-the-shoulder.php