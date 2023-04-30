PreSchool Partners' Party on the Lawn

Back Forty Beer Company 3201 1st Avenue N, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Join us for an afternoon picnic party with music, children's activities, and lawn games at Back Forty Birmingham! We look forward to sharing this family-friendly event with our partners and friends, all in support of our program providing quality, early education and parental support to families who need it most. Join us on the lawn, Sunday, April 30th!

Adult tickets are $35 in advance ($40 at the door) and include a picnic meal and drink ticket for guests 21 & up.

Child tickets are $10 for guests 10 & under. Children under 2 are free.

Children's activities include face painting, bubble stations, lawn games, and more.

Charity & Fundraisers, events, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
205-951-5151
