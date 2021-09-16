OLLI at UA presents "How to Raise a Guide Dog Puppy - Early Stages in the Development of a Southeastern Guide Dog" by Russ Timkovich. Nonprofit Southeastern Guide Dogs is one of 10 accredited schools in the U.S. training and supplying guide dogs for the blind. This presentation focuses on the first 14 months of a future guide dog: selection and breeding of the puppies; birth and neonatal care; early exposure to humans and socialization; early "fun" training; the role of volunteer puppy raisers in the first year and after K-12 training, graduation to Guide Dog University. This free OLLI Bonus Program will be held at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Conference Room in the Professional Building 3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 375, Hoover, AL. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 for more information.