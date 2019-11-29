Red Cross Blood Drive
Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village, Mountain Brook, Alabama 25209
Brookwood Village has partnered with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive. Walk-ins are welcome, and donations of all blood types are needed, especially O-Negative blood types. Those who donate will receive a free long-sleeve t-shirt. For more information about giving blood, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Info
Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village, Mountain Brook, Alabama 25209 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness