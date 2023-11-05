Renée Fleming is one of the most acclaimed singers of our time, performing on the stages of the world’s greatest opera houses and concert halls. Honored with five Grammy Awards and the US National Medal of Arts, she has sung for such momentous occasions as the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony and the Super Bowl.

Fleming’s current concert calendar includes appearances in London, Milan, Paris and

New York City (Carnegie Hall). In November, she starred in the world premiere staging of The Hours, a new opera based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and award-winning film, at the Metropolitan Opera. She won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Classical Vocal Solo Album for Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene.

A leading advocate for research at the intersection of arts and health, Fleming launched the first ongoing collaboration between The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the NIH. She is a founding advisor for the Sound Health Network at UCSF.