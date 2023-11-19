Rock Band League Battle of the Bands
Iron City 513 22nd Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233
Rock Band League is the best way for musicians to get plugged into some serious training and performing opportunities in Birmingham. Every spring and fall, participants can register with friends or be placed in a band with other players close to their age and skill level. Each band gets the opportunity to perform live at premier venues around Birmingham, culminating in a final "Battle of the Bands."