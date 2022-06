Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella - Sensory Friendly Performance

Join us for a fresh, contemporary take on the classic tale. Smart and determined Ella lives in the care of her self-absorbed stepmother and two stepsisters. Ella’s only friends are the woodland animals, “crazy Marie,” and the revolutionary student Jean-Michel. Meanwhile, in another part of the kingdom, Prince Topher is trying to learn his place in the kingdom. When his scheming advisor Sebastian suggests throwing a ball so the Prince could meet potential brides, Ella and Topher’s different worlds come together.

Friday, July 15 at 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday, July 16 at 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, July 16 at 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday, July 17 at 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19 at 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20 at 2 p.m.-4 p.m. (Sensory Friendly performance)

Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

Thursday, July 21 at 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

Friday, July 22 at 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday, July 23 at 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, July 23 at 8 p.m.-10 p.m. (ASL interpreted performance)

Sunday, July 24 at 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 26 at 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 27 at 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

Thursday, July 28 at 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

Friday, July 29 at 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday, July 30 at 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday, July 31 at 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesday, August 2 at 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 3 at 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

Thursday, August 4 at 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

Friday, August 5 at 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday, August 6 at 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, August 6 at 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday, August 7 at 2 p.m.-4 p.m.