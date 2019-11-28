People from all over Birmingham and the surrounding area, start Thanksgiving Day by getting exercise and helping to raise funds and awareness for a great cause! Are you in?

Please join us for the 43rd annual Sam Lapidus Montclair Run on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 28th at the Levite Jewish Community Center. Registration is open now for this extremely fun and rewarding, family-friendly, community event.

The Sam Lapidus Montclair Run honors the short but very full life of Sam Lapidus, who died of Ewing’s sarcoma, a form of childhood cancer, in November 2008 – just nine days before his 15th birthday. Funds raised from the run will be donated to the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s of Alabama and the Levite Jewish Community Center.

As we approach Thanksgiving this year, we give thanks for all our friends and family, and for those who run and walk and support our efforts to put an end to childhood cancer.

For full event details and to register visit SLMR.itsyourrace.com