Samford Legacy League Events with Susan Yates

Bestselling Christian Author Susan Alexander Yates to Speak at Two Legacy League Events on February 9

On Thursday, February 9, the Legacy League will host Susan Alexander Yates, bestselling Christian author of 16 books, including Risky Faith: Becoming Brave Enough to Trust the God who is Bigger Than Your World and Cousin Camp. Susan will speak at a luncheon and a casual supper where she will share timely, life-shaping messages relevant for all ages and stages of life. “Our friend Susan has walked with God for decades. … Her encouragement is intensely practical. Her life stories give hope to anyone of any age who desires to know God more deeply,” say Barbara and Dennis Rainey, co-founders of Family Life. Proceeds from both events will provide life-changing scholarships to students with significant financial need and challenging circumstances.

“Discovering an Infinite, Intimate God” is the theme of Susan’s message for the Legacy League’s annual Scholarship Luncheon to be held at a country club in Vestavia. Premium sponsors are Brookdale University Park and Wells Fargo Advisors. Doors will open at 10:45 a.m. for the Silent Auction for Scholarships, and the program will begin at 11:30 a.m. Reservations (required) are $55, $26 of which is a tax-deductible donation.

That evening, Susan will speak on “Trusting God in Life’s Transitions” at an event on Samford’s campus which is open to the public. Guests will enjoy a light supper and table conversation facilitated by Susan. Reservations (required) are $20.

A returning and beloved guest of the Legacy League, Susan is a mom to five, grandmother to 21 and wife to John. The couple lives in Falls Church, Virginia, where John served as a senior pastor for 40 years. Susan’s powerful gift of communication extends beyond book pages and blog posts as she frequently speaks on topics of faith, scripture and family. If it’s up to Susan, you won’t find her in the kitchen or at the mall — she’ll be outside enjoying God’s creation with her golden retriever.

The Legacy League, a philanthropic organization with nearly 800 members ranging in age from 22 to 100, offers meaningful volunteer opportunities, inspirational programs and a friendly, caring community to all who become involved. To date, the Legacy League has awarded over $1.3 million in scholarships to assist students who have endured challenges including homelessness, inner city violence, death or disability of a parent, abandonment, parental addiction and incarceration and the sacrifices of full-time ministry.

For more information and to make reservations, visit samford.edu/legacyleague.