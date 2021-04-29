Samford Legacy League's Scholarship Celebration featuring The Annie Moses Band

Annie Moses Band to Bring Their Captivating Show to Birmingham

From Carnegie Hall and the Grand Ole Opry comes the Annie Moses Band, America’s premiere classical crossover band, performing at Samford Legacy League’s Scholarship Celebration on Thursday, April 29. With more than a dozen albums and Telly-nominated PBS specials, these Julliard-trained siblings captivate audiences wherever they go with their distinctive sound and unique blend of roots music and classical polish. Their April 29 performance will help provide Samford University scholarships for students who have faced challenges including homelessness, inner-city violence, abandonment and the death or disability of a parent.

Culminating the Legacy League’s program year, the annual Scholarship Celebration will include a fabulous four-course meal and a concert worthy of acclaimed venues around the world. Deluxe reservations include the 6 p.m. seated dinner, presented by Samford Dining by Sodexo, and 7:30 p.m. concert presented by Vulcan Materials Company; concert-only tickets will also be available this year, due to seating limitations for the dinner.

The event, which is open to the public, will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church in accordance with CDC and government guidelines for gathering. Reservations are required and range from $50-$150 per person ($25-$80 tax deductible). Find more information and make online reservations at samford.edu/legacyleague.

Samford Legacy League’s Scholarship Celebration

Thursday, April 29

Covenant Presbyterian Church

6 p.m. Four-course dinner

7:30 p.m. Program & concert

$50-$150 per person

($25-$80 tax deductible)

$600 per table for four

($320 tax deductible)

---

For reservations and more information, visit samford.edu/legacyleague.