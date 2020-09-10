SAT Strategy Seminar

The experts at The Princeton Review cover everything you need to know about the SAT in this virtual seminar. Learn how the test is built and structured and what that means for you as a test-taker. Catch up on the content tested on the SAT and how the test is scored. Get a sense of how one prepares for the SAT as well as the range of resources available.

This is a FREE online program for teens in grades 7-12. Registration is required to participate. If you have any questions, send an email to teen librarians Matt Layne and Michelle Cheng at teens@eolib.org.