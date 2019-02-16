Saturdays in the Gardens Series: Rose Pruning

Join us as authorities from the Birmingham Rose Society cover why, when, and how to prune different types of roses. Participants will work side by side with experts to practice pruning skills in the Dunn Formal Rose Garden. The class is part of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ new Saturdays in The Gardens series, designed to help novice and seasoned gardeners alike hone their skills in a hands-on setting as they explore basic gardening techniques and trends. Cost is $5/members and $7/non-members. For more information and to register, visit https://bbgardens.org/saturdays-in-the-garden-2.php.