Scott Vaughn Owen Artist Reception
to
Grand Bohemian Gallery 2655 Lane Park Rd, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223
Celebrate Scott Owen’s bold new artworks at The Grand Bohemian Gallery. The reception will feature wine, cheese, and conversation with over conversation with local contemporary artist Scott Vaughn Owen. Owen is a bold painter with a focus on craftsmanship and artistry. From vivid car paintings to highly textured portraits; Owen has something for everyone to enjoy.
Info
Grand Bohemian Gallery 2655 Lane Park Rd, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223
Art & Exhibitions, events