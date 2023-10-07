Short Story Matinee Film

When scientist Andre Delambre (Al Hedison) tests his matter transporter on himself, an errant housefly makes its way into the transportation chamber, and things go horribly wrong. As a result, Delambre's head and arm are now that of the insect. Slowly losing himself to the fly, Delambre turns to his wife, Helene (Patricia Owens), for help. But when tragedy strikes, Delambre's brother (Vincent Price) and Inspector Charas (Herbert Marshall) are forced to pick up the investigation. (Rotten Tomatoes/TV-14/1h34m)

Chips, candy, sodas, and water will be provided. Film begins promptly at 3pm. The library's Great Short Stories discussion group will be talking about "The Fly" on Monday, October 9th at 6:30pm, join us! For more information, contact Holley at 205-445-1117 or hwesley@oneallibrary.org.

TRAFFIC ALERTS FOR CRESTLINE VILLAGE AND MOUNTAIN BROOK VILLAGE WHICH WILL AFFECT YOUR ABILITY TO GET TO THE LIBRARY AS WELL AS PARKING NEAR THE LIBRARY IN THE NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS:

CRESTLINE VILLAGE

On or around October 9th, Dan Watkins will be closed. This will last about 10 days. Immediately after, Dan Watkins from the parking garage to Keely Court will open, and they will close Dan Watkins from the parking garage to Euclid. This work should also last about 10 days. Somewhere around the first of October, Dan Watkins will be open again, but Euclid will be closed at the intersection at Dan Watkins. This work will last about 15 days, and then they will proceed toward the triangle. We are uncertain if some part of the triangle intersection will be open.

MOUNTAIN BROOK VILLAGE

On September 18, Montevallo Road will be closed at the intersection by Regions Bank until late-October, early-November. Traffic will be re-routed through Lane Parke.