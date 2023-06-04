Short Story Matinee

In this 1950 adaptation of "The Wisdom of Eve" by Mary Orr, a seemingly timid but secretly ruthless ingénue insinuates herself into the lives of an aging Broadway star and her circle of theater friends. (IMDB/not rated/2h18m)

Chips, candy, sodas, and water will be provided. Film begins promptly at 3pm. The library's Great Short Stories discussion group will be talking about "The Wisdom of Eve" on Monday, June 12th at 6:30pm, join us! For more information, contact Holley at 205-445-1117 or hwesley@oneallibrary.org.