Singing Santa's Arrival Celebration

Bring the family for a fun-filled night of activities at Brookwood Village to kick off the holiday season. This classic celebration will highlight the arrival of Singing Santa, a Birmingham tradition.

The event will take place near the Food Court and will feature several family-friendly activities, including face painting, balloon twisting, glitter tattoo fairies, characters from Disney’s Frozen and Toy Story, arts and crafts and special musical performances. Following his arrival at 6:30, Santa will be available for visits and photos daily through Christmas Eve.