Southern Jewish Voices
to
Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama Birmingham, AL 35213
Our second installment of this fall’s Southern Jewish Voices will feature an interview with Phillip Ensler, the only Jewish member of the Alabama legislature. SJV is a collaborative effort between the Levite Jewish Community Center and Temple Beth-El to present stories about Jewish life in Birmingham and around the South. The program is presented through a series of interviews conducted in front of a live audience and includes a complimentary lunch. Follow the link to your free tickets…