Space Prom

O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213

WELCOME IN THE LAST ECLIPSE VISIBLE IN THE US FOR 20 YEARS!

Ages 21 and up only, registration required

Dress to impress in your shiny, spacey best and be sure to bring your dancing shoes! Free eclipse glasses for attendees, games with prizes, food, beverages, and the ALL THE FUN IN THE UNIVERSE!

Registration opens February 1, 2024.

For more information, contact Holley at 205-445-1117 or hwesley@oneallibrary.org.

Photo by Aldebaran S on Unsplash

Info

Education & Learning, Entertainment, Library
205-445-1121
