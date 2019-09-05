Crestline Elementary Spirit Night
Chick-fil-A Eastwood Village 1648 Montclair Road, Irondale, Alabama 35210
Receive 15% of sales acknowledged to Crestline Elementary School Spirit Night! Please acknowledge to your Team Member when you place your order inside or in the drive-thru that you are with the "Crestline Elementary Spirit Night" to receive 15% towards your fundraiser. This Spirit Night is at Chick-fil-A Eastwood Village only!
