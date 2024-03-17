St. Patrick's Day in Five Points South

Oh, for the luck of the Irish! Join the fun for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Five Points South Sunday, March 17! Enjoy live music and Irish-themed food and drink specials from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at participating restaurants and bars including Black Market Bar & Grill, Dave’s Pub, Filter Coffee Parlor, Iron City Pizza Co., Mellow Mushroom and Slide Cafe. Irish-themed food and drink specials include everything from Corned Beef and Cabbage to Magically Delicious Krispy Clovers, Irish Mules and Irish Car Bombs. Guinness, Bushmills and Proper 12 shots and green beer will also be available.

Sponsors and Supporters of the Five Points South St. Patrick’s celebration include: The City of Birmingham, District Six City Councilor Crystal N. Smitherman, Guinness, Proper 12, Bushmills, Tower on Tenth, Five Points South Neighborhood Association, Birmingham Mountain Radio and Style Advertising. The Five Points South St. Patrick’s celebration is presented by the Five Points Alliance.

For more information about the Five Points South St. Patrick’s celebration, including a listing of events, restaurant specials and details, please visit http://stpatsfivepoints.com/.