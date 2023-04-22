She's Into STEM: A STEM Fair For Girls in Grades 6 to 12

Meet prominent women from a variety of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields and discover all the benefits of pursuing a career in STEM, and the wide variety of opportunities available. STEM fields are one of the fastest growing fields, but a disproportionate number of women pursue STEM careers. Let’s change that!

Girls will have the opportunity to visit several break out sessions and participate in hands-on demonstrations during this event. Careers represented will include:

• Project Management & Construction Science

• Engineering

• Web Development

• Accounting

• Forensics

• Nuclear Science

• Medicine

• and more!

Email kristen@girlspring.com with questions.

Thanks to our partners at Girls, Inc. of Central Alabama and theri Eureka program!