She's into STEM: A STEM Fair for Girls!

Meet prominent women from a variety of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields and discover all the benefits of pursuing a career in STEM, and the wide variety of opportunities available. STEM fields are one of the fastest growing fields, but a disproportionate number of women pursue STEM careers. Let’s change that!

Girls will have the opportunity to hear from our Keynote Speaker, Leslie Gewin, MD, ask questions, and visit several breakout sessions during this event. PLUS, snacks and door prizes!

Careers represented will include:

• IT

• Engineering

• Web Development

• Accounting

• Nuclear Science

• Medicine

• Aviation

& more!

Email kristen@girlspring.com with questions.