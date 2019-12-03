Story Time with Singing Santa
Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village, Mountain Brook, Alabama 25209
Brookwood Village and Books-A-Million are partnering to bring you Story Time with Singing Santa, an event where Singing Santa will read a holiday-related children’s book in a personal, intimate setting.
Join us every Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. and every Thursday at 4:00 p.m. between December 3 - December 19. The event is free to the public and will take place at Santa’s location on the upper level across from the food court.
Info
Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village, Mountain Brook, Alabama 25209 View Map
Entertainment, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday