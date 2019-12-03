Brookwood Village and Books-A-Million are partnering to bring you Story Time with Singing Santa, an event where Singing Santa will read a holiday-related children’s book in a personal, intimate setting.

Join us every Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. and every Thursday at 4:00 p.m. between December 3 - December 19. The event is free to the public and will take place at Santa’s location on the upper level across from the food court.