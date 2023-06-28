Sustainable Style: Defining Sustainability in Fashion

OWNER AND FOUNDER OF BASIC WILL JOIN US FOR A TALK ABOUT THE MANY MEANINGS OF SUSTAINABILITY IN THE FASHION INDUSTRY

“Everyone can do simple things that make a difference, and every little bit does count.”

—Stella Mccartney, ethical fashion designer

We don't shop in a vacuum - our consumer habits have real impact on the world around us. But try as we might, it can be hard to navigate ethical shopping in an industry prone to greenwashing. Organic? Fair trade? Recycled materials? Deadstock fabric? Our speaker today will help define some of the different sustainable concepts we encounter when shopping.

Lacey Woodroof is the owner and founder of Basic, a slow fashion retail shop in Birmingham, AL. Basic stocks designers who specialize in elevated, ethically-made slow fashion. You can find her at Basic's brick and mortar location at 2214 2nd avenue north 35203 and at abasicshop.com