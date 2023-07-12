Sustainable Style: Wild Stitching with Julie Maeseele

JOIN US FOR AN INTRODUCTORY EMBROIDERY WORKSHOP WITH FASHION DESIGNER JULIE MAESEELE.

Join us for an introductory embroidery workshop with fashion designer Julie Maeseele! Bring a garment from your wardrobe that you would like to embroider on during today's workshop. All other supplies will be provided.

Born in Belgium, Julie Maeseele relocated to the United States with her family in 2014. After years of training, Julie has turned her passion for making quality garments into a business. ​However, Julie does not aim to become yet another seasonal fashion designer. The fashion industry has focused too much on producing quantity over quality at the expense of social and environmental costs. Julie hopes to bring attention to the root of the garment itself by using recycled materials and sustainable textiles, as well as giving proper credit to the hard work seamstresses and textile workers put in.