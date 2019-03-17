Sweet Tea and Tablescapes

Join us for a fabulous afternoon of Tea Party delights, over the top tablescapes, fellowship, and entertainment with the fabulous Paul Saik in Concert! Bid on local treasures at the Silent Auction and shop our Fern & Bake Sale to help raise money for Canterbury’s United Methodist Women. Proceeds from this event will be distributed to ministries supporting women, children, and youth — locally and around the world.

Tables are sold out!! Individual tickets may be purchased at the Canterbury United Methodist Church reception desk for $25. For more information email canterburyumw@gmail.com.