Taking Action Together: “The Choice to Reconcile” with Bassam Aramin and Rami Elhanan

In this program, two bereaved fathers—one Israeli, one Palestinian—recount parallel stories of grief and the unique choice towards reconciliation. Join peace activists Bassam Aramin and Rami Elhanan as they describe their journeys from loss to an outspoken advocacy of a shared human spirit.

Held in partnership with the American Friends of the Parents Circle-Families Forum (AFPC-FF), this panel will explore the ways that violence changes us, and what we can do with the space grief has left.

As the cycle of violence in Israel-Palestine continues, join us as we strive to transcend the narrative of the “other,” celebrating the shared humanity that exists in both struggle and solidarity.

Don’t miss this exclusive, transformative event.

