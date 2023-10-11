Tapas and Taps

to

Lane Parke 2683 Lane Parke Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223

Tapas and Taps is a unique fundraiser for Smile A Mile which incorporates local restaurants and businesses for an evening to experience the taste of Mountain Brook and beyond!

Purchase your ticket to enjoy live music, small plates, local drinks, and more can be purchased at laneparke.com/events!

Info

Lane Parke 2683 Lane Parke Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223
Charity & Fundraisers, Entertainment, events, Food & Drink
9415245148
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Tapas and Taps - 2023-10-11 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tapas and Taps - 2023-10-11 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tapas and Taps - 2023-10-11 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tapas and Taps - 2023-10-11 17:30:00 ical