Mountain Brook Junior High School will be hosting its fifth annual TEDx event, TEDxYouth@MBJH, on March 16 from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection.

Originally created to highlight the TEDx talks of the MBJH TEDEd Club, the program also features musical performances, art and talks from various other speakers in the community. This year's event promises to enlighten the audience with 'ideas worth spreading'.

EDxYouth@MBJH audience members will be the first to hear our students' powerful ideas and have the opportunity to met with them about their platforms. TEDxYouth@MBJH invites the community to join powerful conversations and collaborate with others. TEDxYouth@MBJH provides the opportunity for those of all ages to attend a TEDx event attend “Reach.” This will be a global event that will be streamed live and recorded. Tickets to attend the event and be a part of the live audience are $25 and include lunch. For more information, visit www.tedxyouthmbjh.com.