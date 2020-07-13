Teen Creativity Contest Submission Date

Submit your Creativity Contest entries to our EOL Teen Librarians' email at teens@eolib.org before 11:59pm on Monday, July 13! Your email should include:

Your Name

Your Grade in Fall 2020

A Code Name (i.e. Sweets321)

The title of our artwork/project

A brief description of your artwork/project (i.e. inspiration or process)

Painting, poetry, songs, music, short films, stories—we accept all forms of art and creativity in our Teen Summer Reading Creativity Contest!

There are two awards in the Teen Creativity Contest: Judges' Choice and Peoples' Choice.

Judges' Choice: a panel of EOL librarians from different departments will vote on an artwork or project that they believe is the most creative of the submissions.

Peoples' Choice: all projects will be anonymously displayed in a virtual gallery on our website on Wednesday, July 15. The public will be able to view and vote (Google Form) for the project they most enjoyed until 11:59pm on Monday, July 27.

Our two winners and honorable mentions will earn gift cards and other fabulous prizes at the end of the summer!

Got questions? Email our teen librarians Matt Layne and Michelle Cheng at teens@eolib.org.