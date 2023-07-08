Terrarium Craft

O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213

Calling all plant lovers! Join us as we learn how to make, plant, and care for a terrarium. Terrariums are made by growing small plants in an enclosed container to create a self-sufficient habitat. All supplies will be provided. Just bring your green thumb and leave with your very own terrarium!

If you have any questions, please contact Gracie Roth at groth@oneallibrary.org.

205-445-1159
