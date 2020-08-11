The Bookies: an O'Neal Library book group

O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213

Since we can't travel anywhere exotic right now,  the Bookies will discuss armchair travel in August! A selection of titles is available on display at the library, or, you may email Katie at kmoellering@eolib.org for a full bibliography. We would love to have you join us!

Please register for this event before August 10. Katie will send a link to the virtual meeting on Monday, August 10.

