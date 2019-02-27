Everyone loves butterflies, understandably—but did you know that the number of moth species outnumbers that of butterflies by 15 to 1? Moth caterpillars have greatly influenced the defensive chemicals that can be found in plants, many of which have been studied and used by humans. This class will explore the fascinating world of moths and the many important roles they play in nature. Led by Peter Van Zandt, Ph.D., Birmingham-Southern College, the course is part of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Certificate in Native Plant Studies (CNPS) curriculum, but all are welcome. Cost is $20/members and $25/non-members. For more information and to register, visit https://bbgardens.org/the-fascinating-world-of-moths-.php.