OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents: "The Guardians": A Documentary About Property Asset Theft. Coordinator: Sandra Vinik, lawyer. Watch a chilling saga about educated seniors with assets who were deprived of their liberty and finances.

Armed with court orders obtained under dubious circumstances, court-appointed guardians had these elderly people removed from their homes, isolated them from their families, and then systematically emptied their bank accounts.

Burton Dunn, an elder law attorney, will attend to answer questions on Alabama law and how seniors should protect themselves.