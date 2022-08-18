Thursday Night Live

On August 18th, the Mountain Brook Chamber Junior Board is bringing their signature event to English Village!

Join us at the most fun block party of the year, featuring live music from Pioneer Chicken Stand, local bites, libations, raffle prizes and more to celebrate English Village and the entire Mountain Brook Community.

Proceeds benefiting Friends of Jemison Park as they plan for the update and expansion of Jemison Park and Trail on Mountain Brook Parkway.