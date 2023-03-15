Trivia Night

Come join us for a fun night of trivia benefiting PreSchool Partners hosted by the Young Partners Board! Buy a team (4 tickets) or register as an individual, and you’ll be able to register your team or join a team at the event.

Individual Ticket: $25

Buy a Team (4 Tickets): $100

preschool-partners.org/trivia

*Ticket includes admission, entry into the trivia competition, and 1 drink ticket. Additional food and drink will be available for purchase.

Prizes will be awarded to the top 3 teams!