Trivia Night
to
Back Forty Beer Company 3201 1st Avenue N, Birmingham, Alabama 35222
Come join us for a fun night of trivia benefiting PreSchool Partners hosted by the Young Partners Board! Buy a team (4 tickets) or register as an individual, and you’ll be able to register your team or join a team at the event.
Individual Ticket: $25
Buy a Team (4 Tickets): $100
preschool-partners.org/trivia
*Ticket includes admission, entry into the trivia competition, and 1 drink ticket. Additional food and drink will be available for purchase.
Prizes will be awarded to the top 3 teams!
Info
