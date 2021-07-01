OLLI at UA presents a free program entitled "Tuxedo Junction: Alabama's Contribution to American Jazz" by Tyler Malugani. As the country moved into the 20th century, a new style of music began to grip the nation: jazz. Created in New Orleans, it quickly spread to all corners of the United States. Birmingham became a hub of jazz music in the South, attracting talented and world-famous musicians to play in the famed Tuxedo Junction. This area of Birmingham not only inspired many jazz musicians, but it also played an important role in African American culture in Birmingham and was a welcome distraction to men who worked the intense jobs of local industry. These free OLLI programs are presented thru ZOOM virtual meeting technology. You must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for that program. Go to olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 to register or get more information.