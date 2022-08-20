Ukrainian Freedom Festival
Independent Presbyterian Church 3100 Highland Avenue South, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35205
Join us to mingle and connect with Birmingham's Ukrainian community. The free event to be held on IPC's campus in Highland Hall features tastings of traditional Ukrainian food, local Ukrainian musicians, Alabama Symphony Orchestra members, live video feeds from friends in Ukraine, and booths by Sister Cities, Inspiritus, Alabama Interfaith Refugee Partnership, and U.S.-Ukraine Foundation.
