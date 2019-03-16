This two-day course (March 16 and 23) will focus on all aspects of capturing, processing, and displaying macro-photographic (extreme close-up) images using the plants, features, and environment of Birmingham Botanical Gardens as subject matter. Class requirements include a Digital SLR camera, a tripod, and a basic knowledge of the camera's operation (beyond “full auto”). Presented by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, the class will be led by photographer Hank Siegel. Cost is $100/members and $120/non-members. For more info and to register, visit https://bbgardens.org/up-close--personal-macro-photography.php.