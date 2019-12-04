Village Dermatology Holiday Open House

to Google Calendar - Village Dermatology Holiday Open House - 2019-12-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Village Dermatology Holiday Open House - 2019-12-04 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Village Dermatology Holiday Open House - 2019-12-04 18:00:00 iCalendar - Village Dermatology Holiday Open House - 2019-12-04 18:00:00

Village Dermatology 2900 Cahaba Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Come join the holiday fun with cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, prizes and even a special guest appearance! Holiday Open House is the perfect opportunity to shop for you AND your loved ones this season with BIG discounts on all of our products and services.

Info

Village Dermatology 2900 Cahaba Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness, Vacation & Holiday
205-877-9773
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Village Dermatology Holiday Open House - 2019-12-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Village Dermatology Holiday Open House - 2019-12-04 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Village Dermatology Holiday Open House - 2019-12-04 18:00:00 iCalendar - Village Dermatology Holiday Open House - 2019-12-04 18:00:00