Get ready for a magical journey as the Virginia Samford Theatre (VST) presents the Birmingham premiere of the beloved musical, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang! Running from June 13 - June 30, 2024, this family-friendly production will be filled with adventure, laughter and unforgettable songs. The VST promises to enchant audiences of all ages and close out its 2023-2024 show season with a BANG!

The timeless classic tells the tale of the eccentric inventor Caractacus Pott, his two children, and their magical car that flies and sails the seas. Based on the famous 1968 film, this musical adaptation features iconic songs such as “Truly Scrumptious,” “Toot Sweets,” and the title song “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.” The Virginia Samford Theatre is proud to feature an outstanding cast, led by Birmingham's own Chris Carlisle as Caractacus Pott and Zoe Wirt as Truly Scrumptious.

It wouldn’t be a show without Chitty Chitty Bang Bang itself! The VST is in a collaborative effort to bring the enchantment to life with the help of O’Neal Manufacturing Services (OMS). OMS engineer, Rhett Northam, along with maintenance technicians, Marlon Norris and James Hunter, took on the challenge of designing and building the steel frame for the vintage race car. To make the magic happen, the team provided the required electrical specifications and wiring installation to ensure that the car can perform its supernatural functions. Thanks to OMS, audience members will watch Chitty Chitty Bang Bang “take flight” right before their eyes!

Tickets for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang are on sale now and can be purchased online at virginiasamfordtheatre.org or at the box office. Follow the VST on Facebook (@VirginiaSamfordTheatre), Instagram (@thevst) and Twitter (@TheVST) to stay in the loop!

Don’t miss this whimsical performance that is sure to be the highlight of Birmingham’s summer theatrical season.